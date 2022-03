Have you had warming and grounding foods this winter? Learn how to eat seasonally and to listen to your body’s dietary needs in a cooking series by Jacqueline Foster of Food That Resonates. The first class includes making poached eggs over strained yogurt to accompany fresh bread and chili butter. To join everyone at the FARM Institute on Thursday, March 17, from 5:30 to 7 pm, register at thetrustees.org/tfi, or call 508-627-7007.