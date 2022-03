Delight in a musical journey around the world in a live, in-person concert by Music Street. You will hear calm and captivating pieces played as duos and trios by pianist Diane Katzenberg Braun, cellist Alan Toda-Ambaras, and violinist Li-Mei Liang. No sign-up is needed to attend at the West Tisbury library on Sunday, March 13, at 2 pm, but remember to wear a mask. For questions, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-3366.