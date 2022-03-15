Cribbage Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown with 23 members showing up to play.
The results are as follows:
1st place: Ed Montesion with a 11/5 +60 card
2nd place: Danny BenDavid with a 10/4 +66 card
3rd place: Ron Ferreira with a 10/4 +52 card
4th place: Mike Smith with a 9/4 -12 card
5th place: Lucie Smith with a 8/4 +52 card
6th place: Bo Picard with a 8/4 +38 card
There were two – 24 hands, four – 21 hands, and there were 9 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points). Congratulations to Albion Alley who had a 28 hand!
If you like cribbage and can play a game in 20 minutes or less, please come and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We start at 6 pm sharp so show up by 5:45.