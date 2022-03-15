Cribbage Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown with 23 members showing up to play.

The results are as follows:

1st place: Ed Montesion with a 11/5 +60 card

2nd place: Danny BenDavid with a 10/4 +66 card

3rd place: Ron Ferreira with a 10/4 +52 card

4th place: Mike Smith with a 9/4 -12 card

5th place: Lucie Smith with a 8/4 +52 card

6th place: Bo Picard with a 8/4 +38 card

There were two – 24 hands, four – 21 hands, and there were 9 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points). Congratulations to Albion Alley who had a 28 hand!

If you like cribbage and can play a game in 20 minutes or less, please come and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We start at 6 pm sharp so show up by 5:45.