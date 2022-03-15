Declutter your life

Join decluttering expert and self-admitted recovering slob, Dana K. White, as she offers tips and tricks for organizing and managing your home, office, or living space.

The Oak Bluffs library hosts this informational Zoom session on Thursday, April 14, from 7 to 8 pm. White will also discuss her new book called “Organizing for the Rest of Us,” where she teaches folks how to make great strides in cleanliness and neatness, with minimal effort. She divides her home management strategies into easy-to-digest segments like “how to get a grip on laundry and dishes,” “the basics of organization for people who don’t like to organize,” and “why changing how we think about clutter is the first step to getting rid of it.”

Fans of White’s podcast, “A Slob Comes Clean,” which has been downloaded 9 million times, will appreciate this virtual session. With her lighthearted approach, White provides bite-size workable solutions to break through every organizational struggle.

This Zoom event is co-sponsored by the Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, Edgartown, and Vineyard Haven libraries. For more information about the event and a link to the Zoom, visit the oakbluffslibrary.org event calendar, call 508-693-9433, or email ccooney@clamsnet.org.