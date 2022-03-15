Jewelry to support Ukraine

Last week the team at Stefanie Wolf Designs donated more than $750 to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Wolf explained that she had been working on a promotion around International Women’s Day, but wasn’t feeling inspired considering the war going on in Ukraine.

“How could I be promoting myself when there was a war brewing in Eastern Europe?” Wolf says. “Consumed by the news of the crisis in Ukraine, I felt moved to turn my attention to exploring how I could help in some way. As I have done in the past, I turned to jewelry making as a way to utilize my energy in a constructive way.”

In the studio, Wolf and her team gathered every blue and yellow bead they could find and in the middle of a collaborative design flurry, decided women supporting women was what the day was all about.

Stefanie Wolf Designs will donate 50 percent of the profits from the jewelry collection to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. To see the collection, visit stefaniewolf.com/collections/ukraine-collection or stop by the store at 37 Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday, or 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday.