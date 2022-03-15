Haiku for Trans Chick: Beware King George, the rooster

By Cynthia Riggs

An SBS chick,

Marjorie’s now a rooster.

We thought s/he was trans.

A book’s in the works

For small children now to learn

That sex is fluid.

A moral treatise

With photos in full color

Three-year-olds learn sex.

Hens that want to crow

And lay eggs in addition

To mounting turkeys

(unsuccessfully)

Get picked on in the hen house,

Rejected by all.

How unfair that is

Since God made us all like them

Accept Marjorie

The newest rooster.

S/he’s being turned out to stud

Since King George insists.

We find our pronouns

Are mixed up with our feelings

For poor Marjorie.

Long live the trans hen

Now a most handsome rooster

Long live progeny

Of our erstwhile hen.

A Haiku by Cynthia

For all trans chickens.

Cynthia Riggs is author of numerous mysteries set on the Island, and the daughter of the poet Dionis Coffin Riggs. She lives at Cleaveland House in West Tisbury, a bed and breakfast that caters to poets and writers.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.