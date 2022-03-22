Aquinnah: We miss you, June

March is nearly over, and while I am not convinced we will not have another snow or windstorm, the pinkletinks are back in force. You can hear their hopeful screeching all over town. It’s a glorious sound. Spring might just be here to stay. Maybe, but I’m still not putting away my winter clothes until the end of May.

Joan LeLacheur is hosting an open studio, Saturday, March 26, from 11 am to 6 pm. Joanie makes beautiful “ocean jewelry” from quahog and abalone shells. She asks that you call or text ahead, if possible, at 508-939-1691.

At the library this week: Registered yoga teacher Jannette Vanderhoop will guide participants through an hourlong Kripalu yoga class on Saturday at 10 am. This class is free, and all levels of yoga are welcome. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to sign up. On Tuesday, March 29, at 5 pm, Sofi Thanhauser will discuss her new book, “Worn,” a sweeping exploration of the history of clothing and the stuff it’s made of. “Worn” is a deep dive into how we’ve made what we wear, and how our garments have transformed our societies, our planet, and our lives. The talk will take place on Zoom; email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register.

Everyone at Pathways Arts is excited for the return of multi-arts evenings. This Friday, March 25, they will host a multimedia, multi-artist evening celebrating International Women’s Day and Month at their eighth annual “WOMEN LIVE!” This event will take place in person at Pathways Arts; doors open at 6:30 pm, and the performances begin at 7 pm. The theme for this year is “Break the Bias,” featuring singer-songwriter Darby Patterson, choreographer and dancer Abby Bender, singer-songwriter Barbara Dacey, choreographer and dancer Jesse Jason, prose writer Hananah Zaheer, and multimedia artist Danielle Mulcahy. On Tuesday, March 29, Lisa Russ Spaar will read from her work during the writer’s group. The following week, on April 5, Boris Dralyuk will read. Genevieve Abbot’s virtual biweekly conversation for seniors 65 and up continues on Zoom, this Friday, March 25, and April 8, from 10 to 11 am. “Gray Matters” is a conversation for senior community members. Topics include the joys and tribulations of growing older, and as the group directs. For more information, please contact Genevieve at mvgengen@gmail.com, or call 508-645-9098.

The annual beach grass planting, the tribe’s effort to restore and preserve the natural sand dunes along Lobsterville Beach, is scheduled for April 9, from 9 am to 12 pm. As you may be aware, the tribe, through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was able to utilize dredge spoils from the Menemsha Creek dredge project to re-establish a major section of Lobsterville’s dunes washed away by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Every year the tribe hosts a planting to strengthen and restore the structure of the dunes. Volunteers are needed to help plant 20,000 grasses. It’s a good time — I encourage you to volunteer if you are available. The Natural Resources Department will be offering volunteers refreshments and a meal onsite, provided by Quitsa Cuisine. Volunteer hour certificates will be available upon request.

Congratulations to the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah): They just got a seat on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and a federal spending bill approved March 15 will send $800,000 to tie the tribe’s community center into a wastewater treatment plant, and $1.8 million for affordable housing.

Congratulations to the following MVRHS students, who achieved academic honors in the first semester: ninth grader Rodeo Purves-Langer, 10th graders Laina Benoit, and Olive and Violet MacPhail, 11th graders Aileen Mahoney and Clyde Smith, and 12th grader Latham Higgins. Keep up the good work everyone!

Happy birthday to Beverly M. Wright, March 24, Aretha Taylor, also March 24, Sheri Pagano and Jeffie Butler, who share March 27, Heidi Vanderhoop March 30, and happy birthday to the great June Manning, wherever her spirit now resides; her birthday was on March 26. We miss you, June.