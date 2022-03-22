Edgartown: Why yes, I did take an outside shower today

It’s Sunday, and it’s officially spring. Today was a pretty nice day, and my amazingly wonderful and supportive husband, Don, and I spent the day doing some work around Pop’s yard. Then, after a longer than expected and very expensive grocery shopping errand, I dragged my lazy bones out for a run, and then? Why yes, I did take an outside shower today. And it was glorious. I turned it back off tonight. It’s still a little soon to trust the weather for that. But for today, I pretended. It filled my little winter heart with joy.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to two of the Edgartown School’s favorite people: Dan Townes on March 20, and Dwight Kaeka on March 23.

We are coming up on the time of year that I dislike the most at my job. Kids in grades 3 through 8 will be taking the MCAS tests in April and May. It can be such a stressful time for the kids. I had a memory come up on Facebook just the other day about Amelia being so stressed out the night before that she was vomiting. And I remember thinking that if my girl, with everything in her favor, was that stressed out and scared, imagine what the kids who are struggling with housing issues, financial insecurity, food scarcity, or any other issue or stressor must feel going into these “high-stakes tests,” as they’re called. So my advice, if you have a student heading into testing season? Encourage them to do their best on the test. They should take it seriously. But they should also know that it is just a snapshot of who they are on any given day. A test doesn’t define them. They are artists and poets and athletes, and any number of other wonderful and amazing things. And these tests don’t see that. And they don’t reflect who they are. Get a good night’s sleep the night before. Eat a good breakfast. Do your best. And then move on and do more of what you love. End of my soapbox sermon.

The Island Community Chorus will be presenting its spring concert on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 pm, and again on Sunday at 3 pm at the Old Whaling Church. Their special guest is composer Thomas LaVoy, who wrote “Toward the Dawn,” a piece commissioned by Peter Boak and the chorus. The chorus is thrilled that Mr. LaVoy will hear “Toward the Dawn ” sung live for the first time. Tickets for the performances will be sold at the door — suggested donation is $15 for adults; students are free. Tickets may be purchased only by cash or check. Click the website islandcommunitychorus.com for more information.

Have you ever wanted to act, but weren’t sure where to start? Have you ever wanted to be part of a play, but didn’t feel like you had the experience? Here’s your chance to learn. The Vineyard Playhouse is offering Acting 101 with MJ Munafo and friends, a beginner’s acting class for adults. This is a fun way to get some experience and learn about acting and theater. Registration opens on March 25, and classes run for four weeks, beginning March 31. A donation toward the theater of $10 per class is suggested.

On Saturday, March 26, the Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council, Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, and Slough Farm present a daylong workshop about large animal rescue training. Roger Lauze of the MSPCA Nevins Farm in Methuen will lead the training. This event will take place at the Agricultural Hall from 9 am until 4 pm. Preregistration is required. Contact Jessica Burnham for more information: 508-627-2744.

M.V. Community Services, in conjunction with the M.V. Arena, is offering Stroller Skate on Monday at 11 am. Bring your family and stroller or wheelchair to the rink, and get some fun exercise for yourself while your wee one chills in the stroller. Sounds like fun to me. Maybe I can drag Pop out on the ice with his wheelchair. He was always a big skater. He’d probably think it was a blast.

The Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living hosts in-person programs offering music, art, history, exercise, conversation, and socializing. Events take place on weekdays from 9 am to 2 pm The center is located at 29 Breakdown Lane in Vineyard Haven. For more details, check out the website at mvcenter4living.org.

That’s about all she wrote, as the saying goes. My thoughts, like so many others, are still with Ukraine and the world as we all watch, seemingly helpless, from the sidelines. Even with my boy in the military and my constant concerns for his safety, I still think we need to be doing more for these people and their country. Fingers crossed for an ending soon.

Have a great week. Be kind to each other. It’s so important.