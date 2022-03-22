Tisbury: Ready for more sunshine and warmth

Heard on Main Street: Some mistakes are too much fun to make only once.

I am so looking forward to a repeat of the sunny days we enjoyed last week. And ready for more sunshine and warmth. And more than happy to see all the bright yellow daffodils and forsythia ahead. An elderly aunt used to ask me to take her around to see all the yellow on the Island in the spring.

It used to be that “April showers bring May flowers,” though March has been pushing for that title. Perhaps climate change is showing up in ways we never thought about.

The book launch for “Covid Monologues MV” will be Sunday, April 3, from 1:30 to 3 pm at the West Tisbury library. I sent a copy to a summer friend now in Florida, who was delighted to read all the different stories shared by Islanders.

I like that our Vineyard Haven library still requires masks. The West Tisbury library has set certain times when masks are required. Most places invite you to wear a mask if you wish.

As we enter the new phase of COVID-19, there are questions about wearing a mask. Those of us over 65, even vaccinated three times, should be aware the threat’s not gone. While most people feel comfortable without a mask in many situations, there are still places where it might be wise for me or for you. What about the flu?

I prefer to be protected in the few places where I am inside with many others I don’t know. I’m just learning of more and more people here who had no symptoms but are testing positive for COVID. The fact the totals are going down is hopeful, but by the time you hear the latest numbers they sometimes have risen higher.

I often wear a mask because I feel unsure about those who will be near me. And the more people around me, the more hesitant I am to give up that fairly minor level of protection.

Because COVID and the flu spread in the air, we know the chances of transmission are higher in crowds and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. And if you or I have any one of the long list of conditions that put us at higher risk, we should think about it. Have you had the flu shot, or the flu?

I love books by James Patterson — but when I saw his new one was written with Dolly Parton, I wasn’t so sure. Trust me — it is terrific. “Run Rose Run” is a story of a very young woman who loves to write and sing country music. Dolly says a lot of the story is similar to her early days. It is a great story, and the book includes the lyrics to the new songs she was inspired to write. I knew both Patterson and Parton have worked hard to raise money and interest in providing books for kids, so it shouldn’t be surprising they teamed up to give the rest of us another good story. And she also has those songs now in a new album.

Chess players enjoying the All Ages Chess Club now meet Saturdays at the Oak Bluffs library from 2 to 3:30 pm. This is for all levels and all ages. For more, email ccooney@clamsnet.org, or just show up.

The West Tisbury library will have live jazz music on Saturday, March 26, at 3 pm, featuring the talents of Jeremy Berlin and Rose Guerin. This wonderful program is free and open to the public.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Monday to Linda Unczur and Dale McClure. Kaleena Searle and Kathleen Madeiros party on Tuesday. Happy birthday to Larry Sylvia and Marco Daniels on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: “When I wear a mask in the bank, I feel like a bandit.”