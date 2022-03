Elizabeth Whelan invites the Island community to join her in traveling the world while enjoying the comfort of your own home with a virtual breakfast club art class on Tuesday, April 5, from 6:30 to 7:30 am. Whelan will help participants create sketches from images taken by travel cameras. Every Tuesday through May 24. This Zoom event is sponsored by the Vineyard Haven library. Email amcdonough@clamsnet.org or call 508-696-4211 x116 for more information.