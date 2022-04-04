Tread softly on sacred ground

By Nancy Langman

Tread softly on this war-torn land

Many lay beneath your feet

All the things they loved are gone

So many died in retreat

Tread softly as your tears release

Your losses beyond all measure

Feelings raw and so profound

Loss of every treasure

Tread softly on your tender soles

Shoes long lost in fast retreat

Wet and cold and so exhausted

Miles to go before you eat

Tread softly as you head to freedom

Bombs blasting in the distance

Hold tightly to your children’s hands

Whisper prays for a safe existence

Nancy Langman is a nurse practitioner with a specialty in psychiatry, public health and dementia care. After nearly a decade as a seasonal Islander, she moved to the Vineyard full-time in 2011 and now lives in Vineyard Haven with her husband and two cats. Poetry is one of her many passions and hobbies.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.