Aquinnah: It was an excellent production

If you did not see “Les Misérables” at the MVRHS this past weekend, you really missed out. It was an excellent production, with some of the most talented high school performers I’ve seen. Everyone, from the leads to the ensemble, did impeccable work. To tackle such a big show with many complex moral themes is daunting for the best of adult performers, but these young performers rose to the occasion, and clearly put in the work. If I mentioned every cast member, we would be here a long time, and honestly, every performance was strong, which in a high school show is not always the case. Hats off to all the actors, musicians, designers, creators, and the director. I am so glad I went.

The annual beachgrass planting, the tribe’s effort to restore and preserve the natural sand dunes along Lobsterville Beach, is scheduled for April 9, from 9 am to 12 pm. Every year the tribe hosts a planting to strengthen and restore the structure of the dunes. Volunteers are needed to help plant 20,000 grasses. Please come if you can, it’s fun, and the replanting is simple. The Natural Resources Department will be offering volunteers refreshments and a meal onsite, provided by Quitsa Cuisine. Volunteer hour certificates will be available upon request.

On Tuesday, April 12, from 6 to 8 pm, the library will host a community forum via Zoom. Everyone in town is encouraged to attend, as this will help create a new strategic plan for the library. Email jamtecjek@clamsnet.org to register. Also happening at the library: The Afterschool Club is back; it is now held on Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Starting Tuesday, April 19, at 10:30 am, Laura will lead parents/caregivers and children in a “Little Bird” music class outside. Bring a blanket, musical instrument (if you have one), and a little stuffed animal. Email jamtecjek@clamsnet.org to register.

The Aquinnah Climate Action Plan Workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 13, from 5 to 6 pm with the MVC Climate Action Plan (CAP) facilitation team (Cheryl Doble, Liz Durkee, and Meghan Gombos). The Island-wide Climate Action Plan will identify long-term regional goals, priority actions, and implementation steps to build our social, environmental, and economic resilience to the impacts of climate change and to minimize our contributions to its causes. The Zoom link is bit.ly/CAPAquinnah.

The town of Aquinnah is hiring for two positions. The first is a full-time treasurer. This is a full-time, benefited position that could begin immediately, or no later than July 1, 2022. Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to, preparing of biweekly payroll, benefit administration, catalogue receipts receivables, prepare deposits; post to municipal software; transmit and reconcile receipts monthly with tax collector and accountant. The full job description is on the town website. If interested, submit résumé to Jeffrey Madison, Aquinnah town administrator, 955 State Road, Aquinnah, MA 02535, or townadministrator@aquinnah-ma.gov.

The second job is with the Aquinnah Police Department; they are looking for a traffic officer. If interested, you must have a high school diploma or equivalent, have an active Massachusetts driver’s license, and must pass a CORI background check. CPR and First Responder training preferred, but not required, as department will provide training if needed. Contact Sgt. Paul Manning at pmanning@aquinnahpolice.us or at 508-645-2313 for an application. The application deadline is coming up on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Pathways season at the Chilmark Tavern will be coming to a close at the end of April, so get it while you can. Gail Mazur will read her work at the Tuesday Night Series on April 12, on Zoom and in person. The next session of “Gray Matters,” the discussion group led by Genevieve Abbot for people over the age of 65, will be on April 8. The group meets via Zoom from 10 to 11 am. You can find the link on the Pathways website, or contact Genevieve at mvgengen@gmail.com. On Friday, April 8, from 5:30 to 7:30, Pathways will host an “Early Evening Soup Social” celebrating its 12th year, with food provided by the M.V. Vegan Society. The last Community Dance Party of the season will be held on Saturday, April 9, starting at 7 pm and ending — who knows when? DJ DC Rose and DJ Memphis 10 of R&B will be spinning, so be ready to dance.

Happy birthday to Ahsun Vanderhoop, who turned 1 this past Sunday. He is a cutie, and growing fast, trying to catch up to his older brothers. The Butler family had a reunion of sorts at Len and Mallory’s for spring break. Their daughter, Jeffie, her husband, Kevin Sheehan, and their son, Orrin, came from Colorado. Their daughter, Maeve was at a lacrosse camp in Florida, but came out later in the week. Jeffie’s sister, Nina, came from Boston as well. The only one missing was Max. Nina and Jeffie both have March birthdays, so they were celebrated and the younger crew, along with Malia Bodnar, took a dip in the ocean. It was cold, as expected, but they went back for more the next day.