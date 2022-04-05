Hudson MacKay Mercaldo

Sarah and Kyle Mercaldo of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Hudson MacKay Mercaldo, on March 11, 2022, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Hudson weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Natalie Rose

Lorrane Ferro and Joshua Potter of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Natalie Rose, on March 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Natalie weighed 10 pounds, 5.1 ounces.

Emily Katherine Hickey

Colleen and Patrick Hickey of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Emily Katherine Hickey, on March 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emily weighed 8 pounds, 6.7 ounces.

Abel Michael Nydam

Meaghan Nydam and Kevin Nydam of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Abel Michael Nydam, on March 31, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Abel weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.