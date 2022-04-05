First Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Island Alpaca

Join Island Alpaca Co. on Saturday, April 16, at 11 am and 1 pm, for its first-ever Island Alpaca Co. Easter Egg Hunt at the farm. Roam through their pastures to collect surprise-filled eggs at this one-of-a-kind Easter-Egg Hunt experience. To be fair, younger children will get a head start at the event.

Stay a little longer to meet the alpaca babies in the viewing area and to spend some time with the alpacas, Photos with the Easter Bunny and gentle alpacas will be available.

Because space is limited, organizers ask that you pre-register at Alpaca-Fun.com. $10 per person. Arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to sign in.

Island Alpaca Co. is at 1 Head of the Pond Road, Oak Bluffs. Call 508-693-5554 for more information.