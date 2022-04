The Martha’s Vineyard Rod & Gun Club Kids Trout Derby is back in action following a two-year pandemic hiatus. The highly anticipated event for kids up to age 14 will return at first light on Saturday, April 9, for its 45th year. The club purchases hundreds of trout, and stocks Duarte’s Pond in West Tisbury. The day includes hot dogs, doughnuts, coffee, and tons of prizes. Volunteers will be available to help neophyte anglers. Email info@mvrodandgun.org, or call 508-627-3909 for more information.