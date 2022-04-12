Court report: March 14 to April 8

March 14

Daiyonte R. Reed, Savannnah, GA; Age 29, driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing with $500 bail.

April 6

Donald M. Benefit, Edgartown; Age 63, fourth degree or greater offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol while license is suspended for driving under the influence, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial hearing with $500 bail and further conditions of being alcohol free with screens.

April 8

Gabriel W. Coogan, Vineyard Haven; Age 47, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and have no contact with alleged victim.

Rozette V. Williams, Oak Bluffs; Age 30, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, missing registration sticker, keeping to the right while view is obstructed: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.