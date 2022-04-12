Easter services around the Island

Community Baptist Church of Gay Head in Aquinnah, 1 Church St.

Pastor Sean McMahon

Good Friday, April 15, 6:30 pm.

Sunrise Easter Service, April 17, 6:30 am.

Easter Service, 10 am.

First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, 42 Spring St.

Rev. Dr. Leo D. Christian

Thursday: Small fellowship on Maundy Thursday. If interested, contact Christian on his cell phone: 508-221-4231, or at his office: 508-693-1539.

Soup and bread at 5:30 pm.

Holy Communion and Tenebrae Service at 6:30 pm.

Friday: 7 pm. On Good Friday the church will be hosting four congregations for their evening services: First Baptist Church, First Renewed Baptist Church, Vineyard Assembly of God, and Beacon of Hope Church. The service will be in both English and Portuguese, and will last about one hour and 15 minutes. All are welcome.

Easter Sunday:

6 am Sunrise Gathering at Owen Park, with a simple service.

9 am Easter Breakfast at the William Street Parish House.

Call Christian for more information.

Traditional Sunday Morning Worship Service, 1 am

First Renewed Baptist, Evening Service in Portuguese, 6 pm. All are welcome.

Federated Church in Edgartown, 45 South Summer St.

Rev. Dr. Charlotte Wright

Maundy Thursday, April 14, 7 pm — in person, live streaming, and recorded.

Easter Sunrise Service, April 17, 6:30 am — in-person on the Mayhew Parsonage Lawn (bring chairs) overlooking Edgartown Harbor — 75 South Water St.

Easter Sunday, April 17, 10 am — in person, live streaming, and recorded.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, 34 North Summer St.

Word has it that the Easter Bunny will be doing his thing for the first time in two years, and will be coming by Father Chip’s house at 10 Bold Meadow Road, Edgartown, and that anyone who’d like to help us find more than 500 Easter eggs should be there no later than 9 am sharp.

And the holiest season and day in our Christian calendar at St. Andrew’s Church (Episcopal, corner of Summer and Winter Streets in Edgartown) will feature doors wide open and no masks. Here’s our deep and meaningful worship schedule:

Maundy Thursday, April 14, 7 pm (with music, foot washing, stripping of altar, and commencement of overnight Gethsemane Vigil)

Good Friday, April 15, 12 pm (with music), and Stations of the Cross at 2 pm;

Easter Day, Sunday, April 17, 8 am (without music) and 10 am (with music).

Free breakfasts every Sunday for everyone who has an appetite and likes to hobnob — between services in the Parish Hall, between 9 am and 9:45 am.

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish in Vineyard Haven, 22 Massasoit Ave.

Father Paul Fedak

Holy Thursday (Mass of the Lord’s Supper) — St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven at 7 pm.

Good Friday (Stations of the Cross) — St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven at 3 pm.

Good Friday (Liturgy of the Word and Veneration of the Cross) — St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven at 7 pm.

Holy Saturday (Easter Vigil Mass) — St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven at 7 pm.

Easter Sunday (Sunrise Service) — Sheriff’s Meadow Beach in Vineyard Haven at 6 am.

Easter Sunday Masses — St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven at 9 am.

St. Elizabeth’s Church in Edgartown at 11 am.

St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven at 11 am in Portuguese.

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, 1051 State Road

Thursday, April 14, 7:30 pm, Tenebrae Service and Communion, in-person only.

Easter Sunday, April 17

11 am, Community Easter Service, in person at the Agricultural Hall, with childcare and church school, followed by the Easter egg hunt.

Grace Episcopal Church in Vineyard Haven, 34 Woodlawn Ave.

Rev. Stephen Harding

April 14, Maundy Thursday Liturgy, 6 pm.

April 15, Good Friday Liturgy, 12 pm.

April 16, Easter Vigil, 7 pm.

April 17, Easter Day, 8 am.

April 17, Easter Day, 10 am (Festal Eucharist).