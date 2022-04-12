Poet’s Corner

For the children

By Amarylis Douglas

“When will our blood be red enough?”

When will our tears, that reflect in the journalists’ eyes,

be holy enough?

Our mothers and grandmothers strong enough?

When will it happen?

Will our children’s bedrooms and soft warm bedcovers

be forgotten?

Our children’s homes

and schools

and friends, just a vague memory,

a memory of safety and easy, everyday

simplicity?



When will our fathers and big brothers and uncles

be able to stop their valiant fight,

pick up their tired spirit and come back to us,

or bring us back to them,

with a pocket full of sunflower seeds

to plant a new garden?



Vineyard Haven resident Amarylis Douglas is a member of the M.V. Poets Collective, and a frequent reader at Pathways. Her book “The Fellowship of the Rain” was published in 2020 by Blue Light Press.

