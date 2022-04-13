Short-term rentals are a problem

To the Editor:

The proliferation of over a thousand short-term rentals on Martha’s Vineyard over the past three years has created the major impact on the shortage of seasonal or annual affordable rental housing.

Limit short-term rentals to Island resident owners only, and/or at homes where the owner lives onsite during rental periods. Short-term rentals are businesses with an exchange of dollars for services rendered; and as such, are ILLEGAL businesses in residential zoned areas! All Martha’s Vineyard towns should enforce respective zoning laws/regulations, and stop the madness.

Towns should also provide tax incentives to provide affordable rents to Island employees. Short-term rentals created this problem — save our local neighborhoods from this invasion now. And also, support the proposed housing bank.

Frederick Rundlet

Vineyard Haven