Easter rolls onto the Island

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
Ila Diamond, who will turn 2 in June, hunts for eggs at Island Alpaca. -Dave Plath

The Easter Bunny and his basket of eggs made appearances across the Island today and we have a gallery of photos of youngsters enjoying the visits at The Tabernacle and Island Alpaca Farm.

