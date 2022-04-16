Easter rolls onto the Island By The Martha's Vineyard Times - April 16, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Ila Diamond, who will turn 2 in June, hunts for eggs at Island Alpaca. -Dave Plath 1 of 17 Isabela Alves, 8, at the Tabernacle Saturday. -Dave Plath Sisters Lexi and Hughes Taylor, barn staff at Island Alpaca. -Dave Plath The Wilbur family enjoys a day of hunting. -Dave Plath Ila Diamond, who will turn 2 in June, hunts for eggs at Island Alpaca. -Dave Plath Lily, 4, and Joey Holland, 10, at the Island Alpaca event. - Dave Plath The Destefani family — Ashley,13, Alicia, 12, and Mia 3. -Dave Plath Victoria Tran, almost 3, picks up eggs at The Tabernacle Saturday. -Dave Plath Ready to roll. -Dave Plath Dylan Plath, 4, with the Easter Bunny at Island Alpaca Farm. -Dave Plath The Easter Bunny and his basket of eggs made appearances across the Island today and we have a gallery of photos of youngsters enjoying the visits at The Tabernacle and Island Alpaca Farm.