There are all sorts of fun and enriching activities available at Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center as part of their Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23, from 11 am to 1 pm. The event includes an appreciation ceremony with Annie Colangeli of Misty Meadows and Roberta Kirn of Community Sing, as well as tours of the eco-forward campus. Email info@mistymeadowsmv.org or call 508-338-7198 for more information.