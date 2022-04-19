Poet’s Corner

Saltmarsh

By Don McLagan

The crash and suck of waves,

the sweep of dunes are elsewhere.

Here is the quiet library of the shore.

A spindle-legged egret stares

as with spectacles through the surface

of a salt pool. From its balcony,

an osprey lifts, floats above the tufts,

scans for a ripple. Amongst the cordgrass,

hermit crabs scuttle for morsels,

like graduate students in the stacks.

The platform built for viewing

invites us. Something important

is here. But like dyslexic children

in the foyer of a great athenaeum,

we are stopped at the threshold

and can only gaze in wonder.

Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.

