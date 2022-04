Albert W. Warren, Jr. died peacefully on April 10 at The Excell Healthcare Center in Oakland, California. A full obituary to follow, with a notice of a Celebration of Life at the P A Club, on Sunday, Sept. 18. He was 77.

Warren moved to the Island in 1968 and has many many island connections through softball, boating, golf, his woodworking and raising his daughter on the Vineyard. He moved to California 5 years ago when he became extremely ill.