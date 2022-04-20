Help when it was needed

To the Editor:

Thank you so very much to the ladies of the Martha’s Vineyard RMV! I’d like to recognize their professionalism, expertise, and commitment to service. I was in quite a bind with an expired license with little time to get it corrected (as an active-duty military member I was “home” on the Island for just a short time and dealing with some other challenges) and not only did they get me set right, they did so graciously and expeditiously. Sure, they were running a little behind, but that’s because they were actually helping each person. You simply cannot expect more from the service-provision point of our public institutions. Thank you.

Elise Chapdelaine

Norfolk, VA