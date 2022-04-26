Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special portrait

Photographer Lynn Christoffers will offer free portraits to all grandmothers, mothers, and families in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, from 1 to 3 pm, at the West Tisbury library.

Christoffers has exhibited her photography and mixed media installations since 1988, both in New York and on Martha’s Vineyard. She is a graduate of the New York University master of arts program in studio art/photography. Her photos appear in the Martha’s Vineyard Times, Martha’s Vineyard Magazine, Cape Cod Life and Home, the Boston Globe, ASMP Bulletin, Vineyard Style, and Arts & Ideas magazine. Book projects include more than 300 color photos in “Victoria Trumbull’s Martha’s Vineyard” and “Cats of Martha’s Vineyard.”

Christoffers will take photos in the library’s children’s room, and will send you a .jpeg of the photo via email. Bring your own mother, or grandmother, or children, or whoever is special to you, to help celebrate Mother’s Day. (No pets, please.) This event is free and open to the public.