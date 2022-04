The folks (and alpacas) at Island Alpaca are getting ready for the 17th annual Shearing Day at the farm. On Saturday, April 30, from 10 am to 3 pm, more than 35 alpacas will be sheared for their luxurious fleece (and to benefit the animals’ health), and the public is invited to view the process. Folks can also ask questions about raising alpacas, and how the fleece is spun into yarn. Cost of admission is $5. Folks can purchase advance tickets at alpaca-fun.com.