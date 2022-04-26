Real Estate Transactions: April 18 to 22

Chilmark

April 22, David H. Donald sold 45 Quenames Road to Wilma G. Hancock for $2,500.

Edgartown

April 19, Victoria S. Dolan, also known as Victoria B. Dolan, Tovah L. Shanok, Sarah W. Kitchens, and the Estate of Susan Whiting Shanok sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 516 and 517 Week 30 for $55,000.

April 19, Christopher R. Chambers sold 0 Holly Bear Lane vacant land to Richard S. Dubin, trustee of Lots 1-5-8-13 Holly Bear Lane Realty Trust, for $825,000.

April 20, Boston Equity RE LLC sold 69 Division Road to 67 Division Road LLC for $1,550,000.

April 20, Harriet B. Hoar sold 15 Church St. to Sevenbay Real Estate LLC for $1,100,000.

April 21, William R. Erickson and Beth A. Erickson sold 45 Clay Pit Road to Nancy M. Shai and Donald W. Davis III for $1,200,000.

April 21, Jalisco Properties LLC sold 20 Peases Point Way Unit 7-A to Peter Kollman Gearhart and Noel P. Gearhart for $350,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 20, Donald C. Fitz-Roy III sold 21 Stevens Ave. and 91 Carol Lane to Arrow 2022 LLC for $625,000.

April 20, Donald C. Fitz-Roy, as an individual and trustee of Irrevocable Fitz-Roy Family Trust, sold 31 Stevens Avenue and 0 Carol Lane to Jonathan M. Holter, trustee of RWF Realty Trust, for $625,000.

Tisbury

April 19, Samuel S. Morris and Katherine J. Ellsworth Morris sold 109 Daggett Ave. to Tyler McDonald for $800,000.

April 21, Vassily Therianos sold 15 Lantern Lane to Manasses De Oliveira for $685,000.

West Tisbury

April 19, Colin Campbell Carman sold 225 Old County Road to Margaret Jean Carman, also known as Margaret C. Douglass, for $225,000.