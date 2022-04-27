Do you want to save money on your Medicare coverage? Medicare Savings Programs (also known as “MassHealth buy-in” programs) are programs that help older residents and people living with disabilities save money on their Medicare coverage.

If you are a Massachusetts resident with limited income and assets who is eligible for Medicare, you may qualify for a Medicare Savings Program. If you qualify, a Medicare Savings Program will pay your monthly Medicare Part B premium ($170.10), which is now deducted from your Social Security benefit. In some cases, it may also pay your out-of-pocket Medicare Part A and B costs.

The income and asset limits for the Medicare Savings Programs have increased for 2022. If you qualify for a Medicare Savings Program, you will also automatically qualify for Extra Help, a program that will help pay for your prescription drugs under Medicare.

For more information, contact your local SHINE counselor at your COA or the regional SHINE office (508-375-6762). You can also contact MassHealth directly to request a MassHealth buy-in application (800-841-2900), or download one from: tinyurl.com/MassMSP.