21 Wamsutta Ave.

Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts 02557

Tel 508-693-4509 Fax 508-693-7655

Rose M. Cogliano, Administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3

Kristine Kokoszka, Outreach Coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4

May Highlights

Weekly Live and Zoom Exercise

Monday

8:45 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

PHASE III REOPENING OF OBCOA

Phase III begins Monday, April 4. Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes back in person at OBCOA, following modified COVID-19 protocols. Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. All classes/programs are restricted to 16 participants.

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays 11 am – 3 pm, UFOs — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Wednesday, May 18, 1- 3 pm, Bingo! Celebrating our 30th program year. Limited to 16 participants.

Tuesday, May 3, Blood Pressure Clinic, noon to 1pm, by appointment only.

Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

Barbara Eaton of Beltone will be coming in May to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment. The date is yet to be determined. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Stay tuned for upcoming activities. Conversation with Joseph Sollitto will be returning soon.