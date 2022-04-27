Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging on Wamsutta Avenue. — Mae Deary

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts 02557 

Tel 508-693-4509   Fax 508-693-7655 

Rose M. Cogliano, Administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3 

Kristine Kokoszka, Outreach Coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4
May Highlights 

Weekly Live and Zoom Exercise 

Monday 

8:45 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller  

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise 

Thursday 

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White 

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite   

Friday 

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.  

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd 

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or  312-626-6799. 

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394 

Passcode:  188397 

PHASE III REOPENING OF OBCOA  

Phase III begins Monday, April 4. Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes back in person at OBCOA, following modified COVID-19 protocols. Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. All classes/programs are restricted to 16 participants.  

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation. 

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays 11 am – 3 pm, UFOs — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others. 

Wednesday, May 18, 1- 3 pm, Bingo! Celebrating our 30th program year. Limited to 16 participants. 

Tuesday, May 3, Blood Pressure Clinic, noon to 1pm, by appointment only. 

Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. 

Barbara Eaton of Beltone will be coming in May to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment. The date is yet to be determined. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.  

Stay tuned for upcoming activities. Conversation with Joseph Sollitto will be returning soon.  

