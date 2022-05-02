COVID cases climb to 70

As expected the week after school vacation has resulted in another uptick in cases. According to the Island boards of health, the number of COVID cases climbed to 70 last week from 50 the previous week. Still the Island remains at low risk for community spread under the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control. The number of positive PCR tests during the 7-day period is 25 and there was only one hospitalization over those seven days. At-home tests are also reported in the daily updates from the Island boards of health and make up the majority of the reporting.

Just two weeks ago cases were at 29.