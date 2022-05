Food can taste great and be good for you, too. Join Catherine Walthers, food editor at Bluedot Living Magazine, at the FARM Institute on Friday, May 13, from 11 am to 12:30 pm to learn new cooking techniques, take home recipes, and enjoy a shared lunch that’s made with delicious and healthy ingredients. Admission is $15 for FARM Institute members and $25 for nonmembers. Space is limited — reserve a spot early by going to thetrustees.org/event/76542, or call 508-627-7007 for more information.