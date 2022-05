Join the neighborhood as they clean up Lagoon Pond on Saturday, May 21, from 10 am to 12 pm, with a rain date of Sunday, May 22. Bags are provided in Vineyard Haven at Lagoon Pond landing, the shellfish hatchery, and Hines Point (at the end of Lagoon Pond Road), and in Oak Bluffs at the Herring Run (head of the pond), the lobster hatchery, and Medeiros Cove. There will be prizes for participating in a Lagoon Pond scavenger hunt.

For more information, visit lagoonpondassoc.org/