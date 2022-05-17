Poet’s Corner

Shady Lane

By Lucas Thors

Pinch my 29ers and take a guess

Just a couple more pumps for posterity

Arlo hears the gears and comes running

Then we ride

Past the lichen-covered climbing tree

Where hot shot hide and seek

Ended in foolhardy fall

Into leaves we piled ourselves

We ride

Out to the lane of fire

Where shrill old red-tailed perches atop a pole

Waiting to scoop us up

Race my shadow past paintball forest

Until it starts to get dark

And twisted limbs reach down to touch their toes

The sun is still high overhead

Slanted branches beckon

Enter the shaft, almost a woodland underpass

Light beams illuminate those trippy roots

Arlo’s in four-wheel-drive

At the tunnel’s most opaque

We opine on which trail to take

Left through flaxen ferns adorned in dew

Or right, where the woods are dressed in night

Toward the limit of that knotty thoroughfare

Where daybreak shifts to dusk

Shady Lane calls our names

And we must go

Lucas Thors is a reporter for the Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.