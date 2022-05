Jeremiah James Guimaraes

Diana Guimaraes and Celio Guimaraes Filho of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Jeremiah James Guimaraes, on May 16, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jeremiah weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Wesley Jones Brust

Jessica Stone and Nick Brust of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Wesley Jones Brust, on May 21, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Wesley weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.