Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met up again on Wednesday to play our favorite game.

We had 18 players, and the results were:

First place, Suzanne Cioffi with a 11/5 +82 card

Second place, Roy Scheffer with a 10/5 +33 card

Third place, Louis Larsen with a 8/4 +4 card

Fourth place, Collin Evanson with a 8/3 +18 card

Fifth Place, Tim Hurlbert with a 7/3 +72 card

Congratulations to Tim — this was his first time playing with us, and he placed to win some money. We look forward to winning it back.

There were two 24 hands, one 21 hand, and there were eight skunks. If you love cribbage, come and join us at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We meet every Wednesday, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.