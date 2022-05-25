Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met up again on Wednesday to play our favorite game.
We had 18 players, and the results were:
First place, Suzanne Cioffi with a 11/5 +82 card
Second place, Roy Scheffer with a 10/5 +33 card
Third place, Louis Larsen with a 8/4 +4 card
Fourth place, Collin Evanson with a 8/3 +18 card
Fifth Place, Tim Hurlbert with a 7/3 +72 card
Congratulations to Tim — this was his first time playing with us, and he placed to win some money. We look forward to winning it back.
There were two 24 hands, one 21 hand, and there were eight skunks. If you love cribbage, come and join us at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We meet every Wednesday, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.