The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter. Email mkeating@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368. edgartowncoa.com

June 2022

“China Dream 2049: 11 Invisible Barriers.” Please join us at the Anchors for this special 90-minute lecture presented by E. Michael Quinlan, Esq. There will be 30 minutes for Q and A. Email Meris to request full program bulletin.

Coffee with a Cop. Join us on Tuesday, June 7, at 11 am for a conversation with Sergeant Will Bishop from the Edgartown Police Department.

Interested in playing Gin this summer? Call the Anchors to express interest, and we’ll start a group!

Day Trip to Nantucket via Hyline Cruises. Join us for a day trip to explore our beautiful neighboring island. You must call the cCouncil on Aging to register and receive the special rate.

Tech Time. Wednesday, June 8, at 11 am. Do you have questions about your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other devices? The Edgartown Library is partnering with the Edgartown Council on Aging to provide tech time sessions, every second Wednesday of the month. Call the Anchors to register.

BINGO! Thursdays June 2, 16, and 30, from 1 to 3 pm.

Movie Matinees. Thursdays, June 9 and 23. Call or check out our newsletter online to find out what’s playing.

Conversation Group. Meets every Thursday from 11 am to noon at the Anchors.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 on Zoom.

MahJong Tuesdays and Fridays, 1 to 3 pm. Chinese and American style. Please call 508-627-4368 if you would like to join us.

Bridge Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 pm. We welcome you to call the Anchors if you’d like to join us!

Please call or visit our website for up-to-date information regarding our lunch program.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty, Wednesdays 9:30-10:30.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays 9-10 am.

Knitting for Charity, Tuesdays at 10 am.

Mindful Knitting, Mondays at 3:30 pm.