Up-Island Council on Aging

June 2022

EXCITING JUNE OFFERINGS:

June 15, “A Walk Thru Zadar, Croatia,” at 10:30 am — There are now two viewing options: Join remotely via Zoom OR join us here at the Howes House for music, refreshments, and to watch on the big screen! Call to register.

June 17, 12-4, and June 15, 10-2, Annual Howes House Art Show

June 21, 12:30, Polly Hill Summer Picnic and Garden Tour. Call to register.

June 22, 2-3 pm, New weekly Writing Group with Jeff Scheuer

Weekly Luncheon Thursdays: 11:30 am. Call to register.

Save the Date: Estate Planning and Medicaid Basics presented by attorneys from the Law Office of Patricia J. Mello. July 25, from 11 am to noon. Please call the office to register.

IN-PERSON PROGRAMMING

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. at the UICOA Legal service offered one or two times a month: Next date, June 8. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

YOGA with Martha Abbot!

Monday and Friday at 10:30 am

WELLNESS CLINIC

Check your blood pressure, learn about healthy living, and discuss health concerns with Lila Fischer, RN, on the first Monday of the month, 11 am to noon.

PARKINSON’S GROUP

Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am — A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

PEDI CARE

Fourth Monday of the month. Appointments begin at 9:30 am. Please call to reserve your spot. Masks required. Toenail maintenance, callus care. No diabetic foot care. Please note this is NOT a pedicure. Fee charged.

WRITING GROUP WITH JEFF SCHEUER, Freelance Writer

Weekly on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 pm beginning June 22, and continuing through mid-September.

DISCUSSION GROUP

Weekly, Tuesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Join in us for open discussions of controversial and contemporary subjects.

KNITTER’S GROUP

Mondays at 7 pm — All are welcome! Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

WATERCOLOR GROUP

Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies, and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

GLEANED GOODS: Tuesdays

VIRTUAL CLASSES / PROGRAMS

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert!

Katryn is offering her classes via Google Meet at 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! She is hosting 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Please email her at Katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga w/KANTA on Zoom!

Via Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904. Join her via Zoom and get back to your yoga practice!

THE HOWES HOUSE offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more.