Lake Street Park planning workshop

The Tisbury open space and recreation committee will host a community workshop Thursday, June 2, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at the Tisbury Emergency Services Building to discuss opportunities for improvements at Lake Street Park.

In a 2020 public survey, residents identified Lake Street Park as a park that could accommodate more activities and benefit from improvements. The open space and recreation committee will share a 15-minute presentation that reviews existing conditions at the park, suggests possible improvements, and shares new activities that might be possible at the park. Following the presentation, there will be workshop stations where community members can share their ideas and preferences with the committee members. This public input will help guide the committee’s efforts to plan, fund, and implement improvements at the park.