The Carnegie Heritage Center walking tours provide a comprehensive historical overview of the preserved living landmarks of the Vineyard Trust. One 60-minute tour includes exclusive access to seven historic landmarks, and experienced educators will teach you all about the places and people that made the Island and Edgartown what they are today. Take a tour on Tuesday, June 7, from 11 am to 12 pm. Call 774-549-9104 for more information, or to reserve a tour.