Poet’s Corner

An Afternoon in May

By Christine Burke

I have ice cream

in the car but

I can’t resist

the urge to visit

Owen Park

on this last

day in May

with white

sailboats perched

on the so very blue

water and matching

seagulls (white

not blue)

flirt with the wind

and tango toward

the open sea.

Christine Burke lives in Vineyard Haven and is a member of Jill Jupen’s and Donald Nitchie’s poetry groups.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.