Poet’s Corner

An Afternoon in May
By Christine Burke
I have ice cream
in the car but
I can’t resist
the urge to visit
Owen Park
on this last
day in May
with white
sailboats perched
on the so very blue
water and matching
seagulls (white
not blue)
flirt with the wind
and tango toward
the open sea.
Christine Burke lives in Vineyard Haven and is a member of Jill Jupen’s and Donald Nitchie’s poetry groups.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.