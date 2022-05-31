Real Estate Transactions: May 23 to 27

Edgartown

May 25, 6 Majors Cove Road LLC sold 6 Majors Cove Road to Gary H. Sherr and Andre L. Campagna for $769,500.

May 27, Osei A.T. Rubie sold 5 Westminster Court to Rachel Rose Echeverz for $1,469,000.

May 27, Steven C. Jordan sold 40 Edgewood Drive to Edgewood 40, Inc., for $745,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 23, Damon Rocker and the Estate of Patricia Ruth Potter sold 42 Beacon Avenue to Nancy Landry for $725,000.

May 23, Christopher Dacunto sold 6 Arch Avenue to Archduke LLC for $500,000.

Tisbury

May 23, Stuart Emig Lucas, John Clark Lucas, William Boughton Lucas, Eleanor Lucas Burby, and Eleanor Ann Lucas sold 22 Cataumet Avenue to Lyttle Richter LLC for $6,450,000.

West Tisbury

May 25, Donna E. Michalski and Donna E. Atwood sold 20 Atwood Lane to Heliomar M. De Oliveira and Joziene Pereira Marques for $1,200,000.

May 27, Edward Owen Jones, trustee of Criseyde Stone Jones Living Trust, sold 32 Campbell Road to Paul E. Buckley Jr. and Christine D. Buckley, trustees of Campbell Road Realty Trust, for $1,875,000.

May 27, Sensea LLC sold 139 Little Homers Pond Road and 120 Little Homers Pond Road to Isabelle Lew, trustee of Miss Ollie’s Beach Nominee Trust, for $14,000,000.