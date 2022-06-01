Aquinnah, get your parking permits

Aquinnah announced on its website that residential parking permits and beach parking permits will be available at the town office starting on Thursday, June 2.

According to the town website, residential permits are required to park in designated spaces at Lobsterville, Menemsha Pond, West Basin, Herring Creek, and Aquinnah Circle. A Philbin Beach permit will be required to park at the beach. These permits must be displayed on the vehicle dashboard.

Up to three vehicles can be registered for each permit, but only one can use the permit at a time. The fee for residents ranges from $50 for one vehicle to $80 for three vehicles. Renters must get their own permits, which start at $50 a week for one vehicle to $80 a week for three vehicles. Two-week ($75 for one vehicle to $105 for three vehicles) and three-week ($100 for one vehicle to $130 for three vehicles) options are also available to renters. It’ll cost another $50 to replace the permit.

Walk-on passes are also available for Philbin Beach. Residents who already have a permit can buy up to four passes. The first pass is free, while the second and third passes are $10 each, and the fourth is $5. For residents who do not have a Philbin Beach permit, passes can be bought for $10, or two for $15. Renters can buy up to two walk-on passes.

Permits will be sold from June 2 to Sept. 3 every day, except Wednesdays and Sundays, from 9 am to 12 pm. Credit cards will be the only accepted form of payment. The permits are valid through June 15, 2023. Masks are required to purchase permits. Application forms are also available online at bit.ly/3aBxHpP. For more information, visit bit.ly/3NIIUD5 or contact town staff member Rachel Vanderhoop at 508-645-2310.