Edgartown Race Weekend to return

The Edgartown Yacht Club announced in a press release that Edgartown Race Weekend will be taking place from Thursday, June 23, to Saturday, June 25. According to the release, 66 entries have already reserved their spots for June.

Thursday and Friday will see “Round-the-Sound” races, which are 15-nautical-mile offshore “sprints” around various government buoys within Vineyard and Nantucket Sounds. According to the release, the goal of the Round-the-Sound races “is to provide more offshore and coastal-type racing for competitors over the course of the regatta.” The weekend will cap off with the event’s “centerpiece” race: the 55-nautical-mile “Round-the-Island” race, which the release said is “one of yacht racing’s oldest distance events.”

For more information, visit rtirace.org.