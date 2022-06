To the Editor:

I am prepared for, and fully accept any and all responses to my comment here on the recent editorial regarding Nantucket Island, “Nantucket got it right” (May 11). But I must say, I am more than a little confused. How can Nantucket island approve topless sunbathing on all of their public beaches, while in the very next issue, ban “nips?” All right, all right, I’m leaving … I’m leaving!

Gregory Willis Bochow

Cold Spring, N.Y.