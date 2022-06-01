Learn about the state of our coast

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard announced in a press release it will be hosting its 2022 annual program on Saturday, June 11. The event will be presented live at Oak Bluffs Public Library at 10 am, and will be available for viewing on MVTV afterward. This year’s program is called “Climate Change: State of Our Island Coast,” which the release states is in alignment with the all-Island Climate Action Plan, and a follow-up to Climate Action Week. Guest speakers include Trustees coastal ecologist Shea Fee and Trustees coast and natural resources director Cynthia Dittbrenner.

“This program will provide an opportunity for voters to learn more about the climate crisis here on Martha’s Vineyard, and guide Islanders to vote responsibly on this issue in future elections,” the release states.