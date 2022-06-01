MVRHS sports teams head to postseason

Several sports teams from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) have captured postseason berths, including the boys varsity baseball team, the boys varsity tennis team, and the girls varsity tennis team, according to MVRHS athletics director Mark McCarthy.

“We’re thrilled, we’re really excited. The guys worked really hard all year to get to that playoff spot, so we’re not taking this for granted,” MVRHS varsity baseball Coach Kyle Crossland said. “We hope to make the Island proud.”

To make the playoffs, the team needed to win at least 10 games. After a “tough midseason stretch against tough opponents,” the Vineyarders clinched a playoff spot by beating St. John Paul II High School 12-2 on Monday, May 23. The team ended the season with a 11-9 record. Now they have to wait and see who their opening opponent will be in the playoffs,

MVRHS girls tennis head Coach Bill Rigali told the Times his team is also preparing to face their to-be-determined opening playoffs’ opponent.

“We’re excited to be in the playoffs. We had a very good regular season, 17-1. The girls stepped up to a lot of challenges,” Rigali told The Times. He said the team also had to “battle a lot of the COVID restrictions,” which forced some lineup changes.

MVRHS boys tennis head Coach Jonathan Bates was not immediately available for comment.

McCarthy said the boys varsity lacrosse team is also “on the cusp” of landing a postseason spot. The team is currently ranked 33rd, and only the top 32 lacrosse teams in their division enter the postseason. It also does not help that the team is on a two-game losing streak, the most recent loss coming in a game against rival Nantucket High School.

“It’ll take a lot out of them to get there,” McCarthy said, though he added the boys are “not out of it yet.”

MVRHS track head Coach Don Brown told The Times his team will be headed to the Outdoor All-State Meet on Thursday and Saturday at Westfield State University. Through their results at the divisional championships, Zach Utz qualified in the one-mile race, Eloise Christy qualified for the high jump, Daniel da Silva and Jonathan Norton both qualified for the open 800-meter race, and the 4×800 relay team qualified. MVRHS track team will also be sending four runners to Eugene, Ore., to compete in the Nike National Championships in mid-June.