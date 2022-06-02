Golf tournament returns to Farm Neck

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital announced in its Island Scope newsletter the 35th Annual Golf Tournament will be taking place at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs. A cocktail party will be held on Sunday, July 17, a day prior to the golf tournament on Monday, July 18.

The tournament is coming back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID, according to the announcement.

“For over three decades, Farm Neck has charitably donated its course to our tournament,” the announcement stated.

Tickets for the cocktail party are $75 per person. The entry fee for the golf tournament is $625 per golfer.

“All funds raised from the golf tournament and cocktail party will be used to sustain our clinical areas, diagnostic testing, medical equipment, and facility enhancements — all of which are essential to providing high-quality care to our Island community,” Martha’s Vineyard Hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre told the Times in an email.

For more information, visit golf.mvhevents.org/.