To the Editor:

On behalf of the board of directors of the Friends of Oak Bluffs, we wish to thank all of the generous people who responded to our request for donations for hanging flower baskets.

We also recognize and thank Crossland Landscaping for planting and putting up the flower baskets, and maintaining them throughout the summer and fall. It is due to the cooperative effort that this program adds beauty and pride to our town of Oak Bluffs.

Duncan Ross, president

Friends of Oak Bluffs