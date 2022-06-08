Impossible to get a reservation

To the Editor:

For the past month it has felt impossible to get ferry tickets to the Island, so last night I looked at every day through July 4 weekend, and found 2 open reservations: one at 5:30 am and the other at 6:30 am. The only option has been to buy some random trip over and waitlist, leaving me to not know until a few days before my necessary dates whether I can get to the Island. We have been summer residents for almost 40 years, and never seen anything like this. It certainly merits a thorough investigation. Why is no one writing about this insane situation?

Rob Davis

Edgartown