Island community celebrates Memorial Day

To the Editor:

For 43 years beginning in 1979, Tisbury has sponsored a Memorial Day picnic at the Tashmoo Spring Building.

In 2008 the Tisbury picnic committee issued an open invitation to all Island residents to join with us in honoring this very special occasion.

And this past Monday, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, over 150 members of our Island community joined the committee on a beautiful sunny day for a grand, old-fashioned picnic.

Entertainment was provided by the music of the Flying Elbows, who’ve been performing at this event for close to 40 years, along with Tristan Israel, who opened with his song “Tuleremia Blues.”

Tisbury School student Debora Brito and instrumental music teacher Kathleen Cadorette led those assembled in singing the National Anthem.

Children and grownups took rowboat rides on the pond (life jackets provided), while the committee supervised old-fashioned games and chalk drawing.

Seaside Celebration donated a tent, where free hot dogs from Cronig’s were superbly grilled by Jon Snyder, assisted by Tisbury select board members Roy Cutrer, Larry Gomez, and John Cahill. There was also plenty of sliced watermelon, donated by Stop & Shop, and later in the afternoon, everyone had ice cream.

Thanks to all who came, and everyone who helped: the “landscrapers” Greg and Stephen Northrop, the DPW crew, Julie Pringle, and David Ferraguzzi.

Patricia Carlet

On behalf of the picnic committee